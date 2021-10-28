Acting officials can help fill the gaps, but many think of them as “substitute teachers.” Even though they have the same formal authority as confirmed leaders, acting officials are less able to wield it because they get less buy-in from the employees who work beneath them, relevant congressional committees and the public. In addition, their decisions may face increased legal risks. There is controversy over whether agencies can name first assistants (who are default acting leaders under the 1998 Vacancies Act, the statute that governs many vacancies) after a vacancy occurs and whether non-Senate-confirmed officials can temporarily serve in top agency positions. President Biden entered the White House with 13 acting Cabinet secretaries who had not been confirmed to another post, while President Donald Trump had nine such officials on his first day.