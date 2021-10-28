But the fact that getting this bill across the line seems to involve shelving some quite-popular policy ideas is certainly a commentary on the tightrope Democrats have had to walk here. These are things that would seem reasonably popular even in a pretty red state like West Virginia — even if the overall price tag of Biden’s proposal might not be. They’re also in many cases, as The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor writes, things vulnerable Democrats would very much like to be able to run on in the 2022 midterms.