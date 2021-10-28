There are two ways in which that statement is iffy. The first is that Lowry casts this as a “weird feature of our time,” when the Senate’s allocation of two representatives to every state regardless of population was at the heart of one of the most famous compromises in American history. When the Constitution was being written, the link between state populations and state power was a central point of debate! James Madison supported proportional representation, something that would have benefited his home state of Virginia and something that better reflected the will of those being represented. But small states, led by Roger Sherman of Connecticut, insisted that one chamber should grant equal representation to every state. The Connecticut Compromise carried the day.