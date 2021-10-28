Will all Democrats get on board? Senior administration officials projected confidence that they would, and characterized the framework as the biggest expansion of health care in a decade. Yet, it includes major defeats for the party’s more liberal members, who have been reticent to draw red lines on what they would or wouldn’t support.
It’s a critical day. President Biden is heading to huddle privately with House Democrats this morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for the chamber’s Rules Committee to hold a hearing, although legislative text hasn’t yet been released. And before leaving for his trip overseas, Biden will speak publicly about the path forward for his legislative agenda, per a White House official.
Early this morning, senior administration officials spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to detail the framework.
What’s in and what’s out
Prescription drug negotiation: OUT
Democrats campaigned on reducing prices of prescription drugs — and letting Medicare directly force lower prices is a key plank of that effort. But the party couldn’t overcome fierce divisions amid a lobbying storm.
- “At the end of the day, there are not yet enough votes to get something across the line to deliver what the American people need and expect on prescription drugs,” a senior administration official said. “We're going to keep fighting to get this done and deliver lower drug prices.”
The House’s signature drug proposal faced resistance from a trio of House moderates who instead backed more limited drug negotiation. On the other side of the Capitol, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema had raised objections and other senators had concerns with a bill as sweeping as the one the House passed in 2019. The industry’s main trade group has been working furiously to keep the proposal out of Democrats’ economic package.
- Of note: The framework includes fully repealing a Trump-era ban on prescription drug rebates as a way to offset the cost of the package. The administration anticipates that would save $145 billion.
Medicare expansion: mostly OUT
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the House Congressional Progressive Caucus have been bullish on two main health policies: allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices, and using those savings to expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing.
The framework only creates a new Medicare benefit for hearing.
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the CPC, has repeatedly said her 96 members aren’t drawing red lines. But here’s how she characterized the CPC’s thoughts yesterday: “For a lot of members, it's like what are we doing for seniors? How do we make sure we get some benefits for seniors in here?”
- Sanders is the person to watch here. He’s long championed expanding Medicare, and has already come down on his ambitions for a wide-ranging $6 trillion bill.
Closing the Medicaid coverage gap: IN
The framework extends coverage for 2.2 million adults in the dozen, mostly GOP-led states that have refused Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion. They’ll get tax credits to receive premium-free health coverage on the Obamacare health exchanges through 2025.
Earlier this week, Manchin raised concerns with allowing the federal government to pay for health coverage for 2.2 million adults in the dozen, mostly GOP-led states refusing Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion. His own colleagues — such as Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — lobbied heavily to change his mind.
Obamacare subsidies: IN
The framework would extend more generous financial help to Obamacare consumers through 2025, building on an effort that began in Biden’s coronavirus relief bill passed this spring.
In-home care: IN
Biden has pushed for a $400 billion investment in home care for seniors and the disabled. It’s been clear for weeks that his ask will be significantly pared back. Administration officials said funding for home and community-based services is included in the framework, but didn’t detail how much money would go toward the program helping keep seniors and those with disabilities out of institutional settings.
Coronavirus
FDA could authorize a vaccine for kids as soon as Friday
The action would clear the way for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its advisers to discuss the vaccine and make recommendations on its use Tuesday, The Post's Laurie McGinley and Lena H. Sun write. Based on that timeline, kids could start getting the vaccine by the middle of next week.
States are already placing orders: Michigan and Virginia are among the states that have pre-ordered hundreds of thousands of pediatric doses of the vaccine, The Post's María Paúl reports. Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, has said the shots will be offered “in settings that parents and kids are familiar with and trust," including pediatrician offices, community health centers and schools to deliver the shots.
Expect some vaccine hesitancy: Some parents who were eager to get shots for themselves are wavering when it comes to their kids, The Post’s Lindsey Bever and Marisa Iati report. A little over a quarter (27 percent) of parents of children of children ages 5-11 say they would vaccinate their child as soon as possible, while a third said they would “wait and see,” a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released this morning found.
More workers are facing vaccine mandates
A quarter of workers say their employer has required them to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to the KFF poll. That’s up from nearly 1 in 10 in June. Five percent of unvaccinated adults, representing 1 percent of all adults, said they left a job because an employer required them to get a vaccine.
The Biden administration has ordered federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated for the coronavirus by Dec. 8. The administration is also working on finalizing a rule requiring all companies with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations or weekly testing for their workers. Some states and many employers have already moved forward with their own mandates.
Many unvaccinated workers say that if given a choice, they'll opt for testing over a shot. Only 11 percent of workers who are still unvaccinated say that if required to get the vaccine or undergo weekly testing, they would opt for the vaccine. Forty-six percent would opt for weekly testing, while 37 percent say they would likely leave their job.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Covid cases and deaths at meatpacking plants were massively underestimated, an investigation by the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis has found. At least 59,000 workers at the country’s top-five meatpacking companies were infected and more than 250 died, The Post’s Taylor Telford reports.
- The CDC has said that some immunocompromised people can get a fourth shot, NBC’s Reynolds Lewis reports. For people with a compromised immune system, the third shot is seen as a way to get their immune response to the level that other people may get after two doses. The fourth, booster shot combats waning immunity.
- A cheap antidepressant known as fluvoxamine shows promise in preventing hospitalization from covid-19 among high-risk adults, according to a study published in the journal Lancet Global Health. The results of the study were so strong that independent experts recommended stopping it early, The Associated Press’s Carla K. Johnson reports.
Agency alert
The FDA strengthened safety standards for breast implants
The agency will require manufacturers and plastic surgeons to warn prospective patients of possible complications, The Post’s Katie Shepherd reports.
Key context: The requirements come after years of complaints from tens of thousands of women who received breast implants and later had brain fog, fatigue and other health issues, known as “breast implant illness.”
Providers will now be required to walk patients through a checklist of risks. It will warn of cancer linked to the implants and patients will be required to affirm that they understand that breast implants don't last a lifetime.
HHS outlines Biden’s strategy for combating overdose deaths
The new plan from the federal government comes as overdose deaths are soaring toward 100,000 per year. The effort focuses on harm reduction techniques, like clean syringes and test strips that can detect whether street drugs are hiding the potent drug fentanyl, The Post's Lenny Bernstein reports.
There are other key elements of the plan:
- Continuing to reduce the inappropriate prescribing of opioids
- Expanding medication-based treatment
- Improving support for people recovering from substance use disorder
Reproductive wars
On Monday the Supreme Court will hear a dispute over a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion once a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The law's enforcement structure, which has effectively banned abortion in the nation’s second largest state, was purposefully designed in such a way that would make it difficult to stop before it went into effect, The Post's Robert Barnes reports.
- The Biden administration filed a brief calling on the Supreme Court to keep Texas from “nullifying” the constitutional right to abortion. “Texas insists that the Court must tolerate the state’s brazen attack on the supremacy of federal law because S.B. 8’s unprecedented structure leaves the federal judiciary powerless to intervene,” acting solicitor general Brian H. Fletcher wrote in the government’s brief. “If Texas is right, no decision of this Court is safe.”
- Texas countered by arguing that the federal government has no role at this point in trying to stop the law. “Texas does not cause the United States injury by the mere existence of an allegedly unconstitutional state law that may affect private parties,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in his brief.
In other health news
- Cigarette sales rose for the first time in 20 years, raising concerns that the pandemic may be spurring an uptick in smoking, The Post’s Aaron Gregg reports.
- Today Biden is expected to release a new government plan for preventing lead exposure in children, E&E’s Hannah Northey and Ariel Wittenberg report.
- The family of former education secretary Betsy DeVos say they were misled when Elizabeth Holmes convinced them to invest $100 million in her biotech start-up Theranos, The Post’s Timothy Bella reports. Holmes is on trial in San Jose for wire fraud.
Sugar rush
Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.