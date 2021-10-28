“But even as academics, lawmakers and the White House urged Facebook for months to be more transparent about the misinformation and its effects on the behavior of its users, the company refused to share much of this information publicly, resulting in a public showdown with the Biden administration,” our colleagues Gerrit De Vynck, Cat Zakrzewski and Cristiano Lima report. “Taken together, the documents underline just how extensively Facebook was studying vaccine misinformation on its platform as the virus tore across the world, unearthing findings that concerned its own employees.”