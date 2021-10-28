For months, DeSantis has tried to balance his opposition to coronavirus containment measures — best exemplified with his anti-Anthony S. Fauci campaign merchandise — with his need to actually try to keep Floridians alive. During the summer, he invested far more energy in treatments for those who’d contracted the virus than promoting vaccinations that would reduce the number of people who caught it in the first place. And so on Thursday, he didn’t just take a victory lap for his state finally not being a hotbed of new infections, he tried to dunk on those who’d recommended leaders do more to combat the virus.