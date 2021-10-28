Gary Gibbons and Eliseo Pérez-Stable, who both work for the NIH, were awarded the Covid-19 Response Medal. The medal was created this year to recognize feds who played outstanding roles in fighting the pandemic. Gibbons and Pérez-Stable pushed for greater diversity in clinical vaccine trials. Following their recommendation, according to the Partnership, Moderna paused its normal recruiting efforts for clinical trial participants and targeted Black and Hispanic communities, resulting in expanded inclusion.

Evan Kwerel, a Federal Communications Commission economist, was awarded the Paul A. Volcker Career Achievement Medal. The Partnership called Kwerel “a key driver of America’s wireless revolution, establishing the first-ever competitive auctions to allocate public airwaves” for transmitting sound, data and video. The auctions raised over $200 billion for the government.

Callie Higgins, of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, was awarded the Emerging Leaders Medal. Along with her colleagues, she helped invent breakthrough technology to fix flaws in 3-D-printed products, including those in the fields of medicine and plastics.

Michelle Daniels, Charles Eldridge, Ryan Jones and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Foster Youth to Independence team were awarded the Management Excellence Medal. They developed a program that provides rental and other assistance to young adults who have aged out of foster care.

Reem Ghandour, of the Health Resources and Services Administration, was awarded the Science and Environment Award. She revitalized and transformed a national survey that now helps determine if children are ready for kindergarten.