Last summer, Caruso offered a better look at his views in an open letter published after the killing of George Floyd, declaring a kind of solidarity with racial justice protesters. “I’ve tried my best over many years to help in the best way I know how to support and work with organizations that serve the most underprivileged children in Watts,” he wrote. “I realize now that I need to do more and haven’t done enough and for this I am sorry.” Caruso added to that in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying that city leaders failed in their “sacred duty” to keep peace when rioting broke out.