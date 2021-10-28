The first person shown, who says that this theoretical war on terror is “coming after half the country,” is a man named Darren Beattie. Beattie is the one who elevated the FBI-false-flag theory in the first place, earning multiple spots on Carlson’s nightly show to discuss it. But he also has a very direct investment in suggesting that the political right is being unfairly conflated with white nationalists: He worked for Trump until he was fired after it was revealed that he had attended a white nationalist conference. (If you think that you were unfairly targeted for sympathizing with white nationalists, no wonder you might think that everyone else faces the same risk!)