China, meanwhile, is engaging with the Taliban as it seeks out new economic opportunities in Central Asia and intensifies its security competition with the United States. This week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised support to Afghanistan after a meeting with top Taliban representatives in Qatar. While China too is holding back from recognition, the high-level encounter sends a signal from which the Biden administration has so far shied away. While U.S. officials have held closed-door discussions with the Taliban on aid and logistical matters, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not yet met his Taliban counterpart.