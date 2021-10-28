There’s simply a bigger tinderbox beneath that GOP right now, not just because of that gap, but because of the widespread belief that such drastic circumstances have indeed arrived — that an election was indeed stolen and that democracy is not being protected. While we should never oversell anecdotes, we probably shouldn’t be indifferent when an activist earnestly asks a leader of the young conservative movement in public, as one did this week, “When do we get to use the guns?”