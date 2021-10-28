The announcement comes after weeks of behind-the-scenes bickering among Democrats that tested Biden's promise to deliver deals in Washington and before the president heads today for Rome and then a crucial climate summit in Glasgow. Details, including the plan's topline cost — expected to be no more than $2 trillion — were still hazy.
“The White House plans to detail specific policies it expects to pass Congress after weeks of whittling down Biden’s agenda, according to one of the people. Democrats on Capitol Hill were preparing written details of the revamped for proposal for release on Thursday, according to the second person,” our colleagues write.
The president will head to the Hill this morning to address a meeting of House Democrats, including progressives who demanded a pledge from Biden that any deal contain a promise from him that 50 Senate Democrats would support it. He will then deliver remarks from the White House.
If all pans out as the White House wants, such an announcement would be a major victory for the president, who has struggled to get the multi-trillion dollar reconciliation bill over the finish line. It could also unlock the votes for a bipartisan infrastructure bill that House progressives have refused to support, including as late as last night, without seeing the text of reconciliation measure.
The progressive problem
The lawmakers on the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s executive board agreed unanimously in a meeting Tuesday night they wouldn’t vote for the infrastructure bill until the text of the larger bill was finished and all 50 Democratic senators had promised to vote for it, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who chairs the caucus, told us.
“We have dozens of members that feel that way,” she said in an interview on Wednesday evening.
While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Tuesday she thought a framework deal on the reconciliation bill should be enough for progressives to pass the infrastructure bill — which cleared the Senate in August — Jayapal said progressives don’t want to risk any misunderstandings as an agreement is translated into text.
“I don’t want to have a three-month delay on the Build Back Better Act,” she said, referring to the reconciliation bill. “Because it’s a great way to kill a bill or let it die naturally to just keep the discussions going on,”
Still, Jayapal didn’t rule out announcing progressives’ support for a framework before the text could be drafted.
“If the president were to come to us and say he’s got an agreement that all 50 senators, that everybody in the House agrees with and that could we get on board, then obviously we would look closely at it and we would see if we were there,” she said. “And if we were, we’d be happy to do some big news conference in the Rose Garden with the president tomorrow morning before he goes off to [the United Nations climate summit in Scotland] and say we have agreement in principle.”
A dream deferred?
One of the things that looks like it might not make it into the final reconciliation draft is paid family leave. The U.S. is one of a handful of countries in the world with no national paid leave program.
Biden's proposal to provide millions of Americans with 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave was a key part of his 2020 presidential campaign — and one of his most popular proposals.
“The potential loss of the paid-leave benefits — which Manchin has opposed — left some Democrats seething,” our colleagues Tony Romm, Mike DeBonis and Marianna Sotomayor report.
If the proposal is ultimately eliminated, it won't happen without yet another intraparty fight: “We’re not going to let one man tell all the women in this country that they can’t have paid leave,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), a leading advocate for the proposal, told reporters Wednesday evening.
“I am not done pushing,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), who has spent years pushing the policy, said in a statement. “I am going to keep fighting for the inclusion of paid family and medical leave until I see the final bill text. This is not over.”
Vulnerable Democrats in swing states told Marianna the policy is key to 2022 reelection efforts: “These vulnerable Democrats argue that expanding Medicaid into certain states, allowing the government to negotiate prescription drug prices, expanding Medicare coverage and providing for paid family leave are key to both motivating Democrats to vote in the midterm elections and to winning over the small but key group of independent voters who could otherwise back their Republican challengers.”
But Democrats still have to convince Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — the lead skeptic of the policy — to change his mind.
Advocates are renewing their efforts to win Manchin over. The nonprofit Paid Leave for the United States, which has lobbied Manchin for months, is running ads on cable TV in West Virginia and plans to cut a new radio ad today that will run over the weekend.
“We’ve already seen a real outpouring of rage from both everyday Americans and members of Congress who are fighting for this,” Molly Day, the group's executive director, said in an interview, adding the group would “be working every last relationship that we have” to make sure paid leave remains in the bill.
Big oil majors to testify on Hill this morning
Happening today: Top executives from six major fossil fuel companies and trade associations — ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Shell Oil, the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — will testify before the House Oversight Committee about whether they misled the public about climate change. The hearing is the first of its kind and marks the beginning of a wide-reaching probe into climate disinformation.
Here are five things to know before today’s blockbuster hearing, per our Climate 202 colleagues Maxine Joselow and Dino Grandoni:
- Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) will focus on climate science, tobacco parallels: At an infamous hearing in 1994, the CEOs of the seven biggest U.S. tobacco companies testified they believed nicotine was not addictive. “What hurt tobacco was their refusal to come clean,” Khanna told Grandoni. “I mean, if they had just acknowledged that nicotine was addictive, it wouldn't have been the pivotal moment it was. So my expectation is that the oil executives aren’t going to want to perjure themselves, that they will admit to the past misrepresentations and some of the ongoing misrepresentations.”
- Republicans will slam Biden on gas prices, Keystone XL: Rep. James Comer (Ky.), the top Republican on Oversight, told Dino he intends to pin high energy prices on Biden’s climate agenda. “It’s funny that the Democrats are having a hearing focused on the oil and gas industry spreading climate disinformation at the same time Joe Biden and his administration [are] consulting with them on policy and requested their help to address rising gasoline prices,” Comer said.
- Exxon will be in the hot seat: Joselow expects Democrats to save some of their sharpest questioning about climate disinformation for Exxon CEO Darren Woods. The top brass at Exxon privately knew about climate change in the late 1970s but publicly denied the scientific consensus for decades, according to 2015 reporting by InsideClimate News and the Los Angeles Times. More recently, in an explosive secret recording released in June by Greenpeace UK, Exxon lobbyist Keith McCoy admitted the company has relied on “shadow groups” to fight government efforts to address climate change.
- Trade groups will also face scrutiny: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce “would be more appropriately named the Chamber of Carbon” due to its role in lobbying against climate legislation.
- Climate litigation could come up: Since 2017, five states and more than a dozen municipalities have sued fossil fuel companies over their contribution to — and alleged deception about — climate change and its catastrophic effects. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) filed a lawsuit last year that accuses Exxon, API and Koch Industries of systematically deceiving the public about the dangers of burning fossil fuels to protect their profits.
