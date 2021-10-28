Tuesday could be a rough day for Democrats: The Virginia governor’s race is Tuesday, and Democrats are at risk of losing control of the governor’s mansion there for the first time in nearly a decade. There’s evidence that Democratic voters just may not turn out. Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe has been practically begging Democrats in Congress to pass legislation to boost his chances against Republican Glenn Youngkin. Any win in Congress probably comes too late for Democrats in Virginia. But it could help Democrats blunt talk of doom and gloom if they do lose this race.