Translation: He needs a win.
It’s possible he’ll get one soon, as Democrats start to coalesce around a major economic/climate change package that will dramatically expand the social safety net. Biden went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to convince lawmakers to vote for his version of the bill.
It’s not a done deal, but if Democrats can pass this economic package and an infrastructure bill his own party has held up for months, it would come not a moment too soon for Biden. Here’s why:
He’s going abroad soon: This week and next week, the president will attend major global summits especially focused on climate change. Biden campaigned on America stepping into a global leadership role. To that end, he’d love to attend this climate summit with both bills done or close to done, since they contain one of America’s first major investments in combating climate change, ever.
His popularity continues to slip: A majority of the country — 51 percent — disapprove of the job he’s doing, according to a Washington Post analysis of October polls. By contrast, 43 percent approve. Presidents with job approval ratings below 50 percent have traditionally lost dozens of House seats, according to Gallup. The Democratic Party would really like to flip Biden’s approval ratings ahead of going before voters in next year’s midterm elections, which will decide whether Democrats lose their governing majorities in Congress.
Afghanistan: Republican operatives working on congressional races say they feel like the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer still resonates with voters — specifically the narrative it fueled that Biden isn’t a capable leader. The White House has said they think memories of this will fade in a year. But that’s not a guarantee. Right around the time of the Afghanistan withdrawal is when his approval ratings started to noticeably slip.
The economy: In polls, voters often say the economy is their top concern. Not helping are reports that growth was sluggish this summer, with the economy growing at a rate of 2 percent, in no small part because of the delta variant of the coronavirus (which is fading in strength) and supply chain problems (which could take well into next year to untangle.) Both of those Biden doesn’t have much control over.
Tuesday could be a rough day for Democrats: The Virginia governor’s race is Tuesday, and Democrats are at risk of losing control of the governor’s mansion there for the first time in nearly a decade. There’s evidence that Democratic voters just may not turn out. Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe has been practically begging Democrats in Congress to pass legislation to boost his chances against Republican Glenn Youngkin. Any win in Congress probably comes too late for Democrats in Virginia. But it could help Democrats blunt talk of doom and gloom if they do lose this race.