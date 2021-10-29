Before leaving for Rome, Biden told legislators that the fate of their congressional majorities, and of his very presidency are at stake -- and also the future of this country. (Also possibly on the line: the fate of Terry McAuliffe, the Virginia Democrat who’s running for governor and whose race is deadlocked). Later, in a speech from the White House, Biden told the nation the plan is “not about left versus right or moderate versus progressive or anything else that pits Americans against one another. This is about competitiveness versus complacency. It’s about leading the world or watching the world pass us by.”