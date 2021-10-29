While analysts in the West worry about China’s lack of political stipulations on its loans and development assistance, Africans may see this as an attractive feature, not a bug. When Afrobarometer asks respondents whether donor countries should enforce strict requirements for how their funds are spent, 55 percent say no. Similarly, 51 percent reject conditions designed to ensure that recipient governments promote democracy and respect human rights. People want their own governments — not China, the United States or other countries — to set the nation’s economic and political standards. This may help explain why China’s economic influence does not substantially affect attitudes toward or assessments of democracy, whether positively or negatively.