James oversaw the inquiry into the sexual harassment claims against then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) that led to his resignation in August. In a launch video she posted to social media Friday, James alluded to the Cuomo investigation but did not mention the former governor by name.
“I’ve held accountable those who mistreat and harass women in the workplace, no matter how powerful the offenders,” James said as she touted her accomplishments in the video.
A host of other Democrats are also considering jumping into the race, including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate; and U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, whose district is centered on Long Island. Hochul, New York’s first female governor, immediately announced she would run for a full term after assuming office. If elected, James would be the country’s first Black woman governor.
In August, James released a 165-page report that detailed the numerous allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo and found he created a hostile work environment for women in violation of state and federal law. The probe found that Cuomo harassed 11 women, including a state trooper on the governor’s security detail.
Cuomo has attacked James and the investigation as politically motivated and riddled with errors and distortions, and the news of her run is likely to bring sharp criticism from Cuomo and his advisers.
During her tenure as attorney general, James has also sued the National Rifle Association and led investigations into former president Donald Trump. Before she won statewide office, James served as New York City public advocate and as a member of the city council representing parts of Brooklyn.