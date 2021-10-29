Stabenow, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, says nature-based solutions to climate change — such as planting trees and encouraging farmers to sequester carbon — are being overshadowed by more controversial proposals targeting the energy sector.
“The reality is that if you want to take carbon out of the atmosphere, plant a tree, or plant 100 trees or 1,000 trees,” Stabenow said in an interview with The Climate 202 on Thursday.
“Scientists tell us that if we only focus on reducing current emissions … it’s just not enough,” she said. “We have to remove carbon from the atmosphere.”
The details: The Senate Agriculture Committee’s slice of Democrats’ spending bill would invest more than $54 billion in climate-friendly agriculture and forestry practices, according to a summary released Thursday.
- It would provide $27 billion to help farmers and ranchers address climate change and adapt to its impacts, such as by sequestering carbon in soil and implementing new conservation practices.
- Another $27 billion would go toward restoring forests, fighting wildfires and sequestering carbon in trees.
- “At its peak, the increased investments in climate smart agriculture alone could reach roughly 130 million cropland acres per year, representing as many as 240,000 farms,” according to a separate White House fact sheet.
But Stabenow said many news outlets and lawmakers are overlooking these nature-based climate solutions in favor of proposals to remake the nation’s energy sector, which have garnered opposition from centrist Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).
“I think people can imagine and understand doing a regulatory program or manufacturing new things like wind and solar,” Stabenow said. “But when you think about the folks that manage our land and forests and so on, there’s just a huge opportunity to do that in a way that tackles the climate crisis.”
The Joe Manchin show
Manchin has generated a steady drumbeat of headlines and frantic negotiations each time he has voiced concerns about a new climate provision in Democrats’ spending package.
- Democrats abandoned plans for a Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP), which would have rewarded utilities for deploying more clean energy, after Manchin came out against it.
- Manchin has also taken issue with a fee on methane emissions from oil and natural gas facilities, although the House Rules Committee included the methane fee in the text of the spending package, The Post's Steven Mufson and Sarah Kaplan reported Thursday.
Stabenow said it was “very frustrating” to see the CEPP dropped from the bill after Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and her staff toiled over the proposal for months.
“I was involved in working both with Senator Manchin and a great colleague, Tina Smith, who did such a wonderful job,” she said. “I also worked with our new secretary of energy [Jennifer Granholm], and we had industry and utilities on board. So it was very frustrating.”
Stabenow, who also sits on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which has jurisdiction over the methane fee, said she expects it to be in the final deal. “It is in the House bill. … I expect it to be in the Senate version as well,” she said.
And while the CEPP couldn't gain the support of all 50 Senate Democrats, nature-based solutions have bipartisan appeal. Stabenow co-sponsored the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would help farmers and ranchers access carbon markets, with Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.).
Going to Glasgow
Stabenow said she plans to speak on a panel about nature-based climate solutions alongside Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, starting Sunday.
The Democrat from Michigan said she was invited to British Ambassador Karen Pierce’s home for dinner after the Growing Climate Solutions Act passed the Senate. It was Pierce who encouraged her to attend the U.N. climate summit, known as COP26.
Stabenow said she thinks that even if Democrats have not passed their spending bill before President Biden attends COP26, the president will have credibility on climate change on the world stage.
“Obviously, we’d love to have this buttoned up and passed into law by now, but these policies are complicated and take time to do,” she said. “I’m confident we’ll get there. But I think that the president will have a strong story to tell about the work that the United States is doing.”
On the Hill
Democrats grill top oil executives from Shell, BP, Exxon, Chevron over climate disinformation
The House Oversight Committee hearing with leaders from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell Oil marked the first time that top executives in the oil industry were interrogated by lawmakers about their role in the climate crisis.
The hearing became heated at moments as Democrats accused the oil executives of lying about the science of global warming, drawing “stark parallels between their climate hearing and an infamous 1994 inquiry at which tobacco executives testified under oath that they believed nicotine was not addictive,” your Climate 202 author and Dino Grandoni reported.
“You can either come clean, admit your misrepresentations and ongoing inconsistencies and stop supporting climate disinformation, or you can sit there in front of the American public and lie under oath,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Environment.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the committee, told the oil executives that she intended to subpoena their companies for documents related to climate change that they had not voluntarily produced.
Republicans on the committee, however, framed the questioning as an effort by Democrats to distract from rising energy prices and argued that President Biden’s climate agenda would cost American jobs.
Countdown to COP26
COP26 logistics are challenging, to say the least
Some 30,000 official attendees and as many as 100,000 demonstrators are descending on Glasgow, Scotland, for the U.N. climate summit. The influx of journalists, activists, celebrities and officials in the middle of a pandemic is not a minor logistical hurdle, The Post’s William Booth reports. It will be the largest summit ever hosted in Britain.
On top of making sure that the gathering does not turn into a coronavirus superspreader event, the conference organizers are also grappling with torrential rains and flooding — the type of extreme weather exacerbated by global warming — as well as the possibility that the city’s trash collectors may go on strike, leaving scenes of garbage piling up during the world’s premier environmental conference.
Lives and livelihoods are in the balance in Glasgow
The Washington Post spoke with activists, scientists, government leaders and others whose livelihoods are under threat from climate change to hear why the outcome of the summit matters to them.
Nisreen Elsaim, a member of the U.N. secretary general’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, described flooding in Sudan in August 2020 — the worst the country had seen in 100 years. The severe flooding came as the world halted amid the pandemic.
“Every place in the world was in a lockdown. But in Sudan, we were forced to not be in lockdown because our houses were underwater,” she told The Post.
Peruvian fisherman Edgar Jimenez Caipa described how changing winds and currents have made fishing more dangerous.
And Lotay Tshering, the prime minister of Bhutan, described summers that are getting “hotter and hotter.” Bhutan is a carbon-negative country but is still feeling the effects of climate change. In the winters, there are no more snow falls in the capital of Thimphu.
“We have to drive up the mountain to let our children see snow,” Tshering said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping won't attend COP26 in person
President Xi Jinping will speak by video link at the U.N. climate summit rather than attending in person, China's Foreign Ministry announced Friday.
“Xi’s absence is one of many signs that those waiting for more-substantial promises from China should manage their expectations. On Thursday, Beijing submitted an emissions-cutting plan to the U.N. that offered little new,” The Post’s Lily Kuo writes.
Climate advocates and diplomats want China to commit to reaching peak emissions before 2030, but so far China’s leaders have ignored that demand. While Xi has pledged that the country would be carbon-neutral by 2060, China has also long argued that developed countries should bear more responsibility for reducing emissions. And now domestic factors, including energy shortages and an economic slowdown, may curtail Beijing’s willingness to promise further emissions cuts.
Australia said it will not commit to a methane-reduction target
Australia has declined to join other nations in committing to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030 as part of the Global Methane Pledge, the Associated Press’s Rod McGuirk reports.
Angus Taylor, minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction, made the announcement before flying to Glasgow with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Viral
In a new U.N. climate campaign, Frankie the Dinosaur warns humans to “save your species” and not to “choose extinction,” The Post’s Amy Cheng reports.
