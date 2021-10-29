One of the leading House progressives, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), told Hill reporters yesterday she expected to pass both the infrastructure package (a vote was delayed on it yet again yesterday because of progressives) and the $1.75 trillion social spending package in the next week. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) echoed Jayapal's optimism the House would move “quickly” in an interview with The Early. But she was less certain about persuading Manchinema — the Senate duo of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — of restoring progressive priorities to the spending package, including family leave.
“I believe in the package,” DeLauro said. “I will continue to push to get in as much as I can … And in the final analysis, we need the best of this package which changes people's lives in a very fundamental [way] and that's what I came here to do.”
Here's a handy guide from our colleaugues as to what's currently in and out of the bill.
Republicans, meanwhile, are still trying to kill the bill.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) spoke with donors and lobbyists on Wednesday afternoon on a call organized by Common Sense Leadership Fund, a conservative nonprofit that started running ads in August urging lawmakers to oppose the social spending package. The group has targeted Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in recent ads.
Cotton argued there was a path to defeating the bill by attacking Democrats on its least popular aspects, including provisions meant to aid undocumented immigrants, increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service and its potential to exacerbate inflation, according to a person on the call.
Sweeping climate provisions
Meanwhile, our colleagues report that Biden can go to Glasgow and attend the U.N. climate conference, his next stop after Italy, with a historic climate proposal in hand as part of the social spending package. The bil does include $555 billion of tax credits, grants and other incentives is the biggest investment in clean energy in U.S. history, report Steven Mufson and Sara Kaplan.
It includes: “an array of tax credits for companies and consumers that will make it easier to buy electric vehicles, install solar panels, retrofit buildings and manufacture wind turbines and other clean-energy equipment in the United States.”
Although Manchin succeeded in blocking a provision targeting the electric power sector, Democrats were still negotiating about whether to include a fee on methane.
“This is game-changing," said former Obama climate adviser and ex-Clinton EPA head Carol Browner.
On K Street
The lobbying battle isn't over, though
Winners and losers: The long-awaited text of the social spending bill doesn’t include provisions that ranchers, banks, tobacco companies and the pharmaceutical industry fought hard to keep out.
But Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the industry’s powerful trade group, isn’t celebrating yet.
The legislation is far from final, and Pelosi aides are working to add “a last-pitch proposal to lower prescription drug costs,” as Stat’s Rachel Cohrs reports. PhRMA has said it supports efforts to lower drug prices, but fiercely fought Democratic proposals.
“Our understanding is this is a framework,” said Brian Newell, a PhRMA spokesman. “We continue to stand ready to work with policymakers this year to enact meaningful reforms that will lower out-of-pocket drug costs for patients.”
Other industries took cautious victory laps.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association hailed “the elimination of several tax provisions that would have seriously threatened our producers ability to stay in business and keep meat cases full.” The American Bankers Association praised lawmakers for dropping a provision that would have forced banks to provide more information about customers’ accounts to the Internal Revenue Service, though Rob Nichols, the trade group’s president and chief executive, saidt it would “continue to stay vigilant.”
Not every industry was so lucky. The American Petroleum Institute and the American Gas Association said they were reviewing the details of a methane fee potentially included in the bill.
Eleven questions for Angus King
Eleven Questions for … Sen. Angus King (I-Maine): Welcome to our weekly interview feature, in which we talk to lawmakers, lobbyists, administration officials and other Washington characters. (This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)
The Early: Biden's approval rating has fallen by about nine points over the past three months. What do you think is going on and how can Biden regain the ground he's lost?
King: Presidents and governors, in my experience, always get more credit when times are good than they deserve, and more blame than they deserve when times are bad. Times really aren't bad now, but we're in sort of a pause in the economy. Gas prices are up, there's an inflationary surge, there are supply chain problems, and we've still got the pandemic hanging out there. I think there's a general feeling of uneasiness and a lack of momentum, and I think that's what's hurt him.
But I also think there was a messaging mistake on the [reconciliation bill]. They kept talking about $3.5 trillion — the number is what was mostly discussed, and I don't think that resonated with anybody. So all of those things combined, I think, has pulled him down.
The Early: You're an avid Instagrammer. What are your favorite accounts to follow?
King: Well, I follow a lot of accounts in Maine and a lot of my good friends that use Instagram up in Maine. But there's some national accounts that I follow as well: A guy named Paul Nicklen, who does fantastic photography in the Arctic; Pete McBride — who goes under Pedro McBride — does beautiful nature photography around the world. Then I follow sort of a random selection of accounts — there's even one of beautiful pictures of Switzerland.
The Early: What was the last book you finished and what are you now reading?
King: The last book I finished was about three days ago, called “Lincoln on the Verge.” It’s the story of Lincoln's travel from Springfield, Ill., to Washington in the 13 days leading up to his first inauguration. It's an absolutely fascinating, wonderful book.
I'm also reading a book by Graham Allison called “Destined for War,” which is very informative and scary. It's about the relationship between the U.S. and China, and it goes back into history about the tension between a rising power and an existing power, and how throughout history that has often led to war. It’s also a really good analysis of the current Chinese leadership, what they want, what their motivations are. I think it ought to be required reading for everybody at the Defense Department and probably in the foreign policy establishment of the Biden administration.
The Early: Who is your closest friend in the other caucus?
King: As an independent, I technically have two other caucuses that I work with. But I know what you are saying. I have a lot of good friends: [Sens.] Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Mike Rounds of South Dakota. My colleague [Sen.] Susan Collins from Maine. Let's see, [Sen.] Mitt Romney [R-Utah] I have a good relationship with, we're both former governors. [Sen.] Mike Lee [R-Utah] is a good friend. [Sen.] James Lankford [(R-Okla.)] is probably one of my very best friends in the Republican caucus.
The Early: You gave a passionate speech last week urging Republicans to support Manchin's compromise voting rights bill. None of them did. Is voting rights legislation dead this Congress?
King: I don't think we can let it die — I think we have to continue to work on a dual track. The first track is to have some discussions with the Republicans and say, “OK, if you don't like this bill, what do you like? What is it that we can do?” The second track, of course, is modifying the filibuster rule. I've generally been very reluctant about changing the filibuster rule, but I think when it comes to democracy itself, we've got to think about how we can move that issue forward because it's so fundamental to everything else.
The Early: You said on MSNBC last week that Manchin and Sinema might be open to changing the filibuster “in such a way that it forces debate.” Have you talked with either of them about this? What leads you to think that they might be open to it?
King: I haven't talked to Sinema. I have talked to Joe, just sort of briefly. He's committed to the filibuster because he's committed to the idea of bipartisanship. But I don't want to speak for him. He's very capable, as we all know, of speaking for himself.
The Early: What are the benefits of being an independent?
King: The major benefit is that you only have to answer to your constituents and yourself when you decide how to vote. I don't want to overstate it, because I more often than not vote with the Democrats and the Republicans know that. I think they take me as two-thirds of a Democrat. On the other hand, I think it has enabled me to build some bridges on particular pieces of legislation with colleagues on both sides.
The Early: Have you ever talked with Manchin about becoming one?
King: No. Joe is a lifelong Democrat, and I think that's where he's going to stay.
The Early: How do you like your lobster roll and where is the best spot to get them in Maine?
King: Well, the first thing I want to say is the best spot to get them in Washington is Luke's Lobster, a wonderful Maine business. And they've got a store in downtown here in Washington. I wouldn't dare say where my favorite lobster roll is in Maine. I'd end up with one friend and about a hundred angry constituents.
The Early: Finish this sentence: The worst thing about Washington is _______.
King: The traffic. Anybody from Maine would say trying to navigate through this city is no fun, particularly in the morning or the night. That's why I live fairly nearby, and when I get my act together, I can walk to work.
The campaign
🚨: That Fox News poll showing Republican Glenn Youngkin with a six-point lead over Democrat Terry McAuliffe has everyone talking, with the Virginia gubernatorial contest on Tuesday.
As our Paul Kane noted:
The Media
Weekend reeeads:
- Biden’s domestic woes could cost him on the world stage. By Politico’s Nahal Toosi and Alex Thompson.
- U.S. in talks to pay hundreds of millions to families separated at border. By the Wall Street Journal’s Michelle Hackman, Aruna Viswanatha and Sadie Gurman.
- In battle at Supreme Court over N.Y. gun law, a surprising split among conservatives. By The Post’s Ann Marimow.
- For first time in public, a detainee describes torture at CIA black sites. By the New York Times’s Carol Rosenberg.
Viral
👠 Sinderella:
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @jaxalemany and @theodoricmeyer.