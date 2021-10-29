Trump is already suggesting fraud in the Virginia governor's race
Hotly contested elections in Virginia next week are sparking fears of another round of baseless faud claims and calls for partisan audits.
Virginia largely escaped such efforts unlike other traditional battleground states after the 2020 contest — probably largely due to President Biden’s lopsided 10-point victory over former president Donald Trump and the fact Democrats control both houses of the state legislature.
But Trump is already laying the groundwork to claim fraud in the gubernatorial race between former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and GOP businessman Glenn Youngkin.
“You know how they cheat in elections. The Virginia governor’s election — you better watch it,” Trump said in an appearance on the John Fredericks Radio Show. “You have a close race in Virginia, but it’s not close if they cheat.”
Youngkin has tried to walk a middle path on Trump’s baseless claims.
He’s repeated calls to audit the state’s 2020 results but stayed mum about the traditional audit and “risk-limiting audit” that the State Board of Elections already conducted — both of which confirmed the state’s election results. He has repeatedly said he believes Biden won the 2020 election legitimately.
Some of his supporters, however, have gone all in on Trump’s false claims. State Sen. Amanda Chase, who ran against Youngkin in the Republican primary and later endorsed him, has called for a Maricopa-style audit and called previous state reviews “faux audits.”
“The single most important thing we can do to protect election integrity in Virginia is to get Glenn Youngkin elected as our next governor,” she’s said.
The facts
Virginians who vote at polling sites will cast their ballots almost entirely on hand-marked paper ballots, which security advocates say is the by far the least vulnerable to hacking. Legal changes have allowed more mail voting since the pandemic began, which experts say is also highly secure. Unlike in the 2020 election, Virginians will have to supply a witness signature to vote by mail in Tuesday’s elections.
State and local election officials have also made a slew of upgrades to protect the cybersecurity of their computer networks. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has outfitted Virginia and other states with sensors to detect hacking attempts from Russia and elsewhere.
Trump and some of his supporters have made a slew of outlandish claims about fraudulent votes but provided no evidence. A highly partisan audit in Maricopa County, Ariz., conducted by Trump allies produced no evidence of fraud, and the auditors’ final and dubious tally actually produced more votes for Biden than the official count.
But election security advocates are watching Tuesday’s contests intently and fear a close result — especially in the tight governor’s race — could spark some of the same partisan audit fights that have taken root in Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
The fallout
- Another fight over phony election fraud claims could further degrade faith in the integrity of the electoral process, overshadowing mammoth efforts by state and local election officials to make elections far more secure against hacking since 2016.
- It would also be a bad omen for the 2022 and 2024 elections when the stakes will be far higher, with control of Congress and the presidency on the line.
“I am absolutely concerned that we are going to see disinformation about fraud coming out of the election in Virginia, especially if it is close. And depending on who ends up controlling the House of Delegates, we could see calls for such audits after the election,” Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, told me.
Norden added: “Sadly, this has become standard operating procedure, even from candidates who were declared winners in the election.”
The keys
Democratics included more than $500 million in cybersecurity funding in their social spending bill
The slimmed-down bill includes funding for cybersecurity programs across the federal government. But “a long slog still awaits lawmakers to turn their deal into a bill, then shepherd it through Congress, a fraught process where the Democrats’ slim majorities still leave little room for political error,” our colleagues write.
Here are some of the major cyber goodies:
- $100 million for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to improve federal computer systems that aren’t national security systems
- $100 million for CISA to boost cybersecurity awareness
- $80 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help local governments boost cybersecurity recruitment and training
- $55 million for the National Science Foundation’s cybersecurity education and training programs
- $50 million for the CyberSentry system, which helps detect hackers in critical infrastructure systems
- $50 million for CISA to improve computer cloud security and another $50 million to improve the cybersecurity of industrial control systems
Senate Republicans want a watchdog to investigate TSA’s pipeline cybersecurity regulations
The senators want Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari to investigate reports that the TSA and CISA “failed to give adequate consideration to feedback from stakeholders and subject matter experts” while drafting the regulations. They warn the regulations could be “unnecessarily burdensome” and “shift resources away from responding to cyberattacks to regulatory compliance.” They also want Cuffari to look at forthcoming cyber rules for rail and air systems.
The takeaway: The letter signals one of the first breaks between congressional Republicans and executive branch officials over the Biden administration’s efforts to surge cyber protections in critical industries.
The TSA issued its first mandatory cybersecurity rules for the pipeline industry this year in the wake of a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline. Pipeline industry groups have criticized the way the TSA put together the second set of rules, which The Washington Post first published in October. Cybersecurity experts also had mixed reviews about its cybersecurity requirements. The TSA plans to issue cybersecurity regulations for the country’s major rail systems this year, my colleague Ellen Nakashima reported this month.
The letter was drafted by Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, along with Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Michael Rounds (R-S.D.).
German authorities have identified a core member of the notorious REvil ransomware gang
Investigators traced REvil ransom payments to a Russia-based man, Die Zeit’s Kai Biermann reports. The Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office believes that the man is “part of a core group of perpetrators who operate” the ransomware gang, Biermann writes. REvil ransomware targeted meat supply giant JBS and IT company Kaseya this year.
The suspect, who was not named in the article, is living a life of luxury. “He seems to prefer T-shirts from Gucci, luxurious BMW sportscars and large sunglasses. For the past several months, he has also been wearing a Vanguard Encrypto on his wrist, a type of luxury watch that has the code of a bitcoin address engraved into its dial and costs up to 70,000 euros,” Biermann writes.
German authorities declined to comment. The suspect did not respond to a request for comment from German reporters.
More from one of the authors:
Hill happenings
The Senate confirmed an ex-cybersecurity executive to lead the Justice Department’s National Security Division
Matt Olsen, a former cybersecurity executive and government lawyer, will lead the Justice Department division that handles investigations of hacking groups linked to China, Iran, North Korea and Russia. Olsen most recently worked as an executive at Uber and also co-founded IronNet Cybersecurity alongside former National Security Agency director Keith Alexander. He previously served as the NSA’s top lawyer and director of the National Counterterrorism Center, in addition to various roles at the Justice Department.
Olsen’s confirmation comes amid calls for the Justice Department to boost its cybercrime investigations and further centralize the way it goes after ransomware groups. The National Security Division is a member of the department’s Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force, which was set up in April and is led by the department’s Criminal Division.
Chat room
The Copyright Office has expanded a ruling that helps protect good-faith cybersecurity researchers from being sued or harassed for their work. Before the ruling, companies frequently targeted cybersecurity researchers who pointed out bugs in their online systems by claiming copyright violations. Details from Rapid7 senior policy director Harley Lorenz Geiger:
Industry report
Microsoft has launched a new campaign to help fill 250,000 U.S. cybersecurity jobs. Microsoft President Brad Smith:
Global cyberspace
Justice Department extradites alleged Russian malware developer from South Korea
Vladimir Dunaev is accused of being a key player in a cybercriminal gang that deployed TrickBot, a banking and ransomware virus. Dunaev was responsible for “managing the malware’s execution, developing popular browser modifications and helping to conceal the malware from detection by security software,” the Justice Department said. He’s the second alleged TrickBot developer to be charged by U.S. authorities after prosecutors charged a Latvian national this summer.
Securing the ballot
Cyber insecurity
Government scan
Daybook
- CISA Director Jen Easterly and Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, speak at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on critical infrastructure cybersecurity today at 1 p.m.
- Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, speaks at an event hosted by American University’s Tech, Law & Security Program today at 3 p.m.
- Former NSA and U.S. Cyber Command chief Gen. Keith Alexander will speak with David Ignatius for Washington Post Live event at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
- National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and Easterly testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
- The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee holds a hearing on infrastructure cybersecurity on Thursday at 10 a.m.
