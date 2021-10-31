The United States and the E.U. plan to replace these tariffs with “the world’s first carbon-based sectoral arrangement,” which they say they’ll come up with over the next two years. The details are yet to be worked out, but the idea is that both jurisdictions will align on ways to measure the life-cycle emissions in the steel and aluminum sector, and ultimately will place restrictions on imports into their markets that do not use environmentally safe methods. In the meantime, they will keep tariffs on Chinese and other third-country production. Because U.S. and E.U. producers tend to be more environmentally friendly than China already, this will effectively be a common external green tariff. The WTO cases will be dropped.