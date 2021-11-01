The PRRI survey is merely the latest to reinforce the powder keg that remains in the American electorate — and just how much Republicans, especially, will entertain the idea of justified violence. In PRRI’s May survey, 28 percent of Republicans said violence might be necessary to save the country. (The numbers among Democrats in each poll: 7 percent in May and 11 percent today.) Another survey, in February, soon after Jan. 6, showed an even higher number, with 39 percent of Republicans agreeing that “if elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves even if it requires taking violent actions.” There didn’t used to be such a partisan gap on such things.