The Post’s Tik Root tells the story of Dana Tizya-Tramm, the youngest chief in the history of the Vuntut Gwitchin who rose from the depths of addiction and personal trauma to lead the First Nation’s fight against climate change. The Vuntut Gwitchin became one of the first Indigenous peoples in Canada to declare a climate emergency and are now looking to preserve their way of life in the Arctic, while providing a model for others to follow.