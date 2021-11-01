Over at CNN, Dan Merica and Eric Bradner reported over the weekend how “Trump has looked to inject himself into the race, releasing a series of statements on the contest over the last few months and, most notably, calling in to a rally where he lauded Youngkin and said the candidate would ‘do all of the things we want a governor to do.’ John Fredericks, a Virginia-based conservative radio host who served as the chair of the Trump campaign in the commonwealth, told CNN on Friday that the former president also plans to headline a tele-rally in support of the GOP ticket on Monday, the night before Election Day.”