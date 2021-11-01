On just about every level, the claim is flat-out false. Digging through corporate documents, we discovered that not only was Youngkin not part of the original transaction, but Carlyle did not own or manage the clinics; it merely helped fund the deal with loans. After problems at the clinics were exposed and the company failed to make good on its loans, in 2010 (before Youngkin became chief operating officer), the loans were renegotiated to give Carlyle a relatively small equity stake.