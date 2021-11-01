There are lots of debates to be had over how America’s history on race should be taught in schools — or even the extent to which it should. We are in the midst of such a debate, of course, one that’s often informed by shorthands and summaries that miss complexities. The construction I offered in the previous paragraph is a similarly non-complex assessment of America’s understanding of race, a straw man of someone for whom race is generally an afterthought. In other words, of a White person. As Robert W. Terry wrote in 1981: “To be white in America is to not have to think about it.”