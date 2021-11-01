The Supreme Court on Monday will hear two challenges to Texas’s new abortion law, the most restrictive in the nation, that the Justice Department and abortion providers argue conflicts with a constitutional right established nearly 50 years ago in the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) argues that the federal government and abortion providers do not have legal grounds to sue his state, an issue that will be aired on Monday. Any challenge to the law, Paxton says, must be brought in state court after a provider is sued for violating the law, which bans abortions after about six weeks into pregnancy.

Here’s what to know:

  • The challengers say the court must intervene to stop an unconstitutional law designed to avoid judicial scrutiny. The Texas law is enforced by private citizens, who are empowered to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.
  • The law has effectively halted access to abortion in the second largest state and sent Texas patients across state lines to terminate their pregnancies.
  • The cases on Monday center on legal procedural questions. Next month, the justices will review a separate Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. In that case, abortion opponents are seeking to overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed the right to abortion in 1992.
  • A dozen states have passed laws similar to the six-week ban in Texas, which prohibits the procedure after cardiac activity is detected in the embryo. Federal judges preemptively blocked state officials from enforcing the other laws.