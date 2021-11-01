Here’s what to know:
Prelogar to make first appearance before court since confirmation as solicitor general
Elizabeth B. Prelogar is scheduled Monday to make her first appearance before the Supreme Court since being confirmed as solicitor general by the Senate on Thursday on a 53-to-36 vote.
Prelogar, who will press the case for the Justice Department, is not a stranger to the court, however. She previously served as acting solicitor general and has argued in front of the justices nine times, including twice last year.
Prelogar’s résumé also includes a stint as an adviser to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III during his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Earlier in her career, she was a law clerk to Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, the first woman to serve as solicitor general.
In one of the two cases being heard by the court on Monday, Prelogar will face off against Judd E. Stone II, the solicitor general of Texas since early last year. Stone previously served as chief counsel for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and worked in private practice.
Also scheduled to appear during the same case is Jonathan Mitchell, a lawyer for three Texas citizens who moved to intervene in the case to protect their state-law right to sue individuals and entities that perform or assist abortions banned under the law.
Mitchell is the architect of the Texas law and previously served as Texas solicitor general.
Stone is also slated to argue in the other case brought by abortion providers. He will face Marc A. Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, who previously served as senior counsel for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on the Judiciary Committee
Supreme Court embarks on most dramatic reckoning for abortion rights in decades
The Supreme Court will face a bramble of unsettled legal questions when it reviews Texas’s most-restrictive-in-the-nation abortion law Monday, but the inquiry itself is evidence of a changed court whose view of abortion as a constitutional right is in doubt.
Monday’s hastily scheduled hearing opens the most dramatic month for reproductive rights at the Supreme Court in three decades. That was when a surprising majority of Republican-nominated justices did the unexpected and affirmed rather than renounced the right to abortion established in Roe v. Wade in 1973.
Such an outcome this time around — as the court considers the Texas law and, on Dec. 1, a Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks, far earlier than current Supreme Court precedent allows — would be a bitter disappointment for antiabortion activists who feel this is their chance.
Monday's hearing is part of an expedited review
Monday’s hearing is part of an expedited review of what is called S.B. 8, the Texas law that effectively bans abortions after about six weeks into pregnancy.
The court announced Oct. 22 that it had accepted two cases to determine whether the United States or abortion providers and doctors may bring suit in federal court to prevent the law from being enforced.
Texas’s law was designed to avoid review by federal courts, which are bound by Supreme Court precedent and routinely stop state officials from enforcing laws that attempt to ban abortion or restrict the procedure early in a pregnancy.
Texas has shifted enforcement of the law from state officials to private citizens, who may bring lucrative civil lawsuits against those who aid or abet the prohibited abortions. Those cases must be heard in state court, the state says, and only after the civil suits have been filed.
The first time the Supreme Court examined the Texas law before it took effect on Sept. 1, the justices refused to block it, saying it was not clear abortion providers were suing the proper defendants.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the court’s three liberals in dissent.
He described the law as “not only unusual, but unprecedented” and said he would have temporarily blocked it to give the courts time to consider “whether a state can avoid responsibility for its laws in such a manner.”
Legal briefs filed last week offer preview of arguments in Monday's hearing
Briefs filed last week by the Biden administration and the Texas attorney general’s office laid out many of the arguments that will be aired in Monday’s hearing related to a law that has virtually shut down abortion within the state’s borders.
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court that intervention is required to keep Texas from “nullifying” the constitutional right to abortion that the court established nearly 50 years ago.
“Texas insists that the Court must tolerate the state’s brazen attack on the supremacy of federal law because S.B. 8’s unprecedented structure leaves the federal judiciary powerless to intervene,” acting solicitor general Brian H. Fletcher wrote in the government’s brief. “If Texas is right, no decision of this Court is safe.”
Texas countered that its law may be challenged in state court when it is enforced, but rejected the notion the federal government has a role to play in trying to stop it at this point.
“Texas does not cause the United States injury by the mere existence of an allegedly unconstitutional state law that may affect private parties,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in his brief.
“Not even the United States can obtain an advisory opinion on the constitutionality of Texas’s law by suing Texas,” he said.