So, hours after PRRI’s report was released, the first part of Carlson’s new “documentary” on the Jan. 6 attack aired. In it, one of the organizers of the day’s rallies, Ali Alexander, was allowed to claim that his “stop the steal” group was one of “the most law-abiding movement that this country has seen in modern times.” Alexander had, on Dec. 8, 2020, tweeted that he was “willing to give my life for this fight” — that is, for the fight to keep Trump in office despite his loss. At another point in the Carlson documentary, a writer for the conspiracy-theory outlet Gateway Pundit claimed that the violence was actually a function of left-wing agitators.