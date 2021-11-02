In 1980, Congress passed the Refugee Act, which formalized legal protections for refugees and established the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). This law distinguishes among various groups of migrants in need: refugees, who are screened before they come to the U.S.; asylum-seekers, who apply for status once in the U.S. or at a border or airport; the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, for individuals who have worked with or assisted the U.S. government, such as translators for the military; and the humanitarian parole program, which speeds processing in emergencies like Afghanistan’s rapid fall to the Taliban.