“Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under President Donald Trump, paints Mayorkas as ‘a social activist’ who “has single-handedly directed our borders to be open and less secure than they have been in our lifetime.” But then there are the more than 100 activist groups that recently excoriated Mayorkas and the Biden White House in an open letter, accusing them of using ‘cruel, unlawful, and ineffective deterrence-based policies that extend rather than dismantle the previous administration’s approach to migration.’”