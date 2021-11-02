This idea that the vaccines contain the compound “luciferase” has been debunked in every sense that Robinson is trying to deploy it. The “lucifer” in “luciferase” is from the Latin words meaning “light” and “carry” — because it’s the compound that causes bioluminescence in fireflies, among other things. Because it gives off light, the compound is useful in medicine, allowing doctors to detect things like vaccine response more quickly than with blood tests. Some testing for the coronavirus vaccine used luciferase in trials, but it is not present in the final vaccines.