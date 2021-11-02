Regardless, it has nothing to do with Lucifer, a name often used to refer to the Devil in Christian theology — except that Lucifer’s name, too, stems from the Latin for “light” and “carry,” again as a function of the stories told about his emergence. (In the Book of Luke, Christ says he saw the Devil “fall like lightning from heaven.”) Suggesting that luciferase is somehow related to Lucifer is like suggesting that a bibliography is religious because it has the same root as “bible.”