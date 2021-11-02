More than 100 nations reached a deal on forests
More than 100 world leaders representing over 85 percent of the world's forests pledged Tuesday to halt deforestation over the next decade, your Climate 202 host and The Post's Tik Root reported.
The announcement included Brazil, which is home to the Amazon rainforest, as well as the United States, Canada, Russia, Norway and Indonesia. It was backed by $12 billion in public funds and $7.2 billion in private money.
- President Biden pledged a “whole of government” approach to restoring forest loss during brief remarks Tuesday, saying he will work with Congress to set aside $9 billion through 2030 to protect them.
- Twenty-eight countries also agreed to remove deforestation from the global supply chain for goods such as palm oil, soy and cocoa.
- “As consumers, we’ll all be able to enjoy guilt-free chocolate,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday. “I mean, I suppose that’s carbon guilt-free, not calorie guilt-free chocolate.”
- However, past efforts to protect forests have fallen short. After the 2014 signing of the New York Declaration on Forests, a satellite-based survey by Global Forest Watch found that in 2020, the world lost nearly 100,000 square miles of tree cover.
U.S. rolls out new methane policies
The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a sweeping set of policies to curb emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil and gas operations across the country, The Post's Dino Grandoni and Steven Mufson reported.
Proposed rules from the Environmental Protection Agency would require oil and gas operators to detect and plug methane leaks from their wells, including older wells. Previous efforts by the Obama administration to cut methane focused on newer drilling sites and operations on federal lands.
- In addition, the Transportation Department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will finalize a rule Tuesday extending federal pipeline safety standards to more than 400,000 miles of currently unregulated onshore gathering lines.
- The moves come as the United States and the European Union push more countries at COP26 to sign the Global Methane Pledge, which seeks a 30 percent reduction in the greenhouse gas by 2030.
Youth climate activists are unimpressed
The Post's Sarah Kaplan and Hannah Jewell spoke to youth climate activists from vulnerable countries who were skeptical of world leaders' pledges to address global warming at COP26.
The pledges are just more “empty speeches,” said Maria Reyes, a 19-year-old from Mexico, who sailed into Glasgow on Monday night with three Fridays for Future activists from Namibia, Uganda and Bangladesh.
The youths hoped to highlight the challenges that people from low-income countries face in getting to Glasgow, where hotel room prices have skyrocketed to more than $1,000 a night. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was among the crowd waiting for them on the banks of the River Clyde.
Biden apologizes for Paris withdrawal
In brief opening remarks at COP26 on Monday, Biden said this is the “decisive decade” to stave off the worst effects of climate change.
In remarks at a smaller meeting just after his formal speech, Biden apologized for the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accord under former president Donald Trump.
“I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize,” he said.
India commits to ‘net zero’ … by 2070
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday committed his country to achieving “net zero” emissions by 2070, two decades later than many climate activists had hoped.
Modi also pledged to make massive investments in renewable energy, saying India would install 500 gigawatts of non-fossil energy by 2030, and that the nation would meet half of its energy demands from renewables by the same date.
COP26 notebook
Welcome to a new section of The Climate 202 called “COP26 notebook,” where Maxine will feature interesting tidbits from her reporting in Glasgow, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the crucial U.N. climate summit.
Unsurprisingly, holding a massive summit during a pandemic has caused some logistical challenges. There was a long line to enter the conference venue on Monday morning. Michael Birnbaum, who covers climate solutions for The Post, waited two hours to get inside, where he encountered even more lines, or “queues” as the Brits call them. And while attendees were required to have a negative covid-19 test, neither Michael nor Maxine was asked to show proof. 😬
Inside the venue, there were echoes of the red carpet as diplomats walked out of the World Leaders' Summit — and into throngs of paparazzi and journalists snapping photos. It was like the Oscars for climate change, but with fewer fashion statements. Most diplomats wore black or navy suits and plain masks, although one attendee — Samuel Schimmel, an Indigenous climate activist from Alaska — sported a mask emblazoned with polar bears.
White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy, who was on Maxine's flight from Washington to London, spoke at two events on Monday and gaggled with reporters afterward. And when Maxine apologized for ambushing her on the flight, she responded: “I know you were just doing your job.” 😊
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, bumps elbows with youth climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate on Monday. We've seen a lot of elbow-bumping at COP26 so far.
Here's who's who at COP26:
The Post's Ruby Mellen charted the key players to watch at the climate summit in Glasgow.
John F. Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be pushing for countries to adopt more ambitious climate targets.
Alok Sharma, president of COP26 and a member of Johnson’s cabinet, is charged with getting countries to sign an agreement.
We can also expect to hear impassioned pleas for action from the most affected nations, including the alliance of small island states including the Maldives, the Bahamas, Fiji and Jamaica. If the world can’t keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, some of these countries may be completely underwater.
Who is attending the summit is just as significant as who is not. Chinese President Xi Jinping is not in Glasgow and has not traveled abroad during the coronavirus pandemic. In his stead, China is sending veteran climate official Xie Zhenhua. Xie has a strong bond with Kerry, although relations between China and the United States remain strained.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also missing the summit. Ruslan Edelgeriyev, his chief climate envoy, is leading the delegation instead. Russia joined the Paris climate agreement in 2019 and has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2060. But it’s not clear how the major oil and gas producer will meet that goal, and the country has not yet joined the Global Methane Pledge.
On the Hill
Barrasso is questioning the carbon footprint of travel to COP26
Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.), the top Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, is pressing the Energy Department on the emissions and cost of employees' flights to COP26.
“It is rather perplexing that in this new age of digital communication and during an ongoing pandemic, executive branch departments and agencies are unnecessarily choosing to contribute directly to carbon emissions and risk exposure to COVID-19," Barrasso wrote in a Monday letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
"As you know, this expenditure of millions of dollars in travel and accommodations for executive branch employees comes directly at the expense of taxpayers," he added.
The Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment on the letter.
Johnson also faced criticism on Monday for planning to fly back to London from Glasgow later in the week, The Post's Claire Parker reported. A spokesman for Johnson defended the decision, saying the prime minister faces "significant time constraints" and the private jet is one of the most fuel-efficient planes of its size.
Meanwhile, back on Capitol Hill, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Monday called for more time to review Democrats' $1.75 trillion social spending package, creating new headaches for a planned House vote this week on the package and a bipartisan infrastructure bill, The Post's Tony Romm, Mike DeBonis and Marianna Sotomayor reported.
Pressure points
10 publishers are driving climate denial on Facebook
The far-right news commentary site Breitbart is among 10 sites that together account for up to 69 percent of interactions with climate denial content on Facebook, according to a study by the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate.
The report, which was shared exclusively with The Post, cites a widely circulated Breitbart article from March that baselessly suggested that coronavirus shutdowns are a preview of what Americans would experience if Democrats passed the Green New Deal.
The study comes as social media companies are facing increased scrutiny over the role of their platforms in the spread of climate denial, The Post’s Cat Zakrzewski reports.
Twitter on Monday rolled out a program aimed at “pre-bunking” misleading narratives by steering its users to hubs with reliable information.
Viral
Thanks for reading!