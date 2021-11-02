In a focus group of “surge voters” — those who voted in 2020 but didn’t vote in 2016 — conducted by liberal organizations on Monday evening, which The Early was allowed to observe on condition it didn’t identify the sponsors or the participants by name, only two of the five participants said they’d heard about the negotiations. One of the voters familiar with the bill said the issues he’d heard the most about were the fight over the cost and the climate change provisions.