The point of referencing Florida’s spikes is not that its handling of the coronavirus has been the worst. The point is that these things are cyclical, and spiking the football when cases are low — even the lowest — is a ridiculous enterprise. That goes especially, as Philip Bump detailed following DeSantis’s recent comments, when Florida just came off one of the worst outbreaks in the history of the pandemic and has more often than not been worse off than the rest of the country.