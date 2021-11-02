Voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to pick governors in Virginia and New Jersey, offering a test for Democrats in the first major elections since President Biden’s arrival in the Oval Office and a possible preview of what’s to come in next year’s congressional midterms.

In Virginia, polls have showed a toss-up between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin in a state Biden carried by 10 percentage points. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is seeking to turn back a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli and become the first Democratic governor reelected in the Garden State in more than 40 years.

Here’s what to know: