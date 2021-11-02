Here’s what to know:
In Buffalo, India Walton has a chance to become the first socialist mayor of a major city in decadesReturn to menu
In Buffalo, community activist India Walton won a stunning victory in the Democratic primary and is attempting to become the first socialist mayor of a large U.S. city in decades.
Her opponent is Byron Brown, the four-term incumbent mayor. Brown, also a Democrat, is running as a write-in candidate after losing the primary to Walton.
Walton’s bid for public office grew out of the racial justice protests that swept the nation following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. Before she was a candidate, Walton was a fixture at the demonstrations in Buffalo, where she embraced calls to defund the police.
After launching her mayoral bid, Walton stopped using that language. Instead, she has discussed ways to reallocate $7.5 million of the department’s budget through staff attrition and trims to overtime. She has stressed the need for accountability for police misconduct and for a greater role for mental health professionals in responding to residents in distress.
Buffalo, like other cities across the United States, has witnessed a surge in gun violence this year. Brown has seized the opportunity to portray Walton’s activism against police brutality as soft on crime. During a debate, he called Walton “an attacker of the police” and an “apologist for criminals.”
In a recent poll of Buffalo voters, a majority of the respondents said that their opinion of Walton had worsened since the primary, a sign that “the negative ads and the attacks [by Brown] have penetrated,” said Shawn Donahue, a political scientist at Buffalo University.
Walton has been buoyed by support from fellow left-wing Democrats. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) appeared with Walton recently in Buffalo. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) also endorsed Walton in the waning days of the campaign. Several other prominent Democrats, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), have remained neutral.
Brown, a moderate Democrat and Buffalo’s first Black mayor, has the unusual challenge of seeking victory via write-in ballots. He has received backing from unexpected quarters: local Republicans sent out a mailer urging voters to support him over Walton.
Virginia has only picked a governor from the sitting president’s party once in the past 45 yearsReturn to menu
Less than a year into the Biden presidency, Republican Glenn Youngkin is seeking to reverse the recent trend toward Democrats in one of America’s most contested states. This year’s Virginia gubernatorial election, in which Youngkin faces former governor Terry McAuliffe, is a return of tight races that have shifted the Commonwealth between blue and red since the 1950s.
Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states that elect a governor the year after a presidential election. In Virginia, those off-year contests have tended to favor the party that does not hold the presidency. Since 1977, the state has voted with the current president’s political party only once, when McAuliffe earned his first term as governor in a narrow 2013 win.
It remains to be seen if Democratic strength will overwhelm the Commonwealth’s penchant for zigging after the country zags.
Two women of color compete in historic contest for Boston’s next mayorReturn to menu
Boston is on the precipice of a historic shift as voters pick between two women of color, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, in Tuesday’s mayoral election. For the preceding two centuries, it was a contest that was always won by White men.
Both candidates are Democrats.
Wu, the Harvard-educated daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, enters Tuesday’s vote with a dominating lead according to polls of likely voters. A liberal and a protegee of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Wu has pledged to push for rent control, free public transportation and a city-level “green New Deal” to tackle climate change.
Essaibi George, who identifies as Arab American, grew up in the working-class neighborhood of Dorchester, where she was raised by immigrant parents from Tunisia and Poland. She has positioned herself as a more moderate alternative to Wu, promising to improve Boston’s public schools and confront the opioid crisis with hard work and pragmatism.
The race is a milestone that reflects a shift in the city’s demographics and self-image. Non-Hispanic White residents now make up fewer than 50 percent of Boston’s population, according to the 2020 Census, and the shares of Asian and Latino residents have continued to grow. As recently as 2000, White residents were still about half the city’s population, a figure that has dropped to less than 45 percent.
While analysts had expected the race to offer a clash between a “new” and “old” Boston — and between the liberal and moderate factions of the Democratic Party — the contest has never appeared close. Wu is a longtime member of the city council who is well-known and well-liked by voters across Boston, noted David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.
“This was her time,” said Paleologos. Wu’s calm persona and mastery of policy detail “has dictated the tempo of the campaign,” he said. A brief attempt by Essaibi George to make Wu’s Chicago upbringing a campaign issue fell flat.
One issue that has been relatively absent from the mayoral campaign is crime. Unlike many other major American cities, Boston has not experienced a rise in gun violence and homicides this year. Instead, voters are focused on issues such as housing and education.
Minneapolis will vote on controversial police overhaul measure that has divided the cityReturn to menu
MINNEAPOLIS — Last year, thousands of residents took to the streets to protest the police killing of George Floyd.
But even as Floyd’s murder sparked urgent calls for reform, the question of how to get there has exposed deep divides across Minneapolis. A Nov. 2 ballot question that would dramatically reshape the size and scope of the Minneapolis police force has fractured the city even more.
City Question Two, as it is known, would amend the Minneapolis charter to allow the police department to be replaced by a Department of Public Safety overseen by both the mayor and city council. The Department would take a “comprehensive public health approach” to safety, including the dispatch of mental health workers to certain calls and more investment in violence prevention efforts.
If approved by voters, the initiative would remove decades-old language from the charter requiring a minimum number of police officers based on the city’s population. The new department “could include” police officers “if necessary” — wording that has left some residents afraid the city would descend into lawlessness.
Authors of the proposed charter amendment insist armed officers wouldn’t entirely go away, because they are mandated by Minnesota law to respond to specific calls. “We’re still going to have police,” said JaNaé Bates, a Black minister and leader of Yes 4 Minneapolis, a coalition of labor, religious and racial justice groups. “What this does is give the city more flexibility in how we approach safety.”
But the measure’s critics say the initiative’s wording is intentionally vague, leaving out the words “defund” or “abolish” to obscure its true meaning.
“This amendment is about abolishing the police,” said Sondra Samuels, a Black activist from north Minneapolis who was part of a group that unsuccessfully sued to get the question off the ballot. “It has nothing to do with safety and systemic change.”
New Jersey’s governor seeks to become first Democrat reelected in state in more than four decadesReturn to menu
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is seeking to become the first Democrat reelected governor in the Garden State in more than 40 years.
His challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, a former state legislator, has argued that Murphy’s policies are too liberal and better suited to another state: California.
Murphy has consistently polled ahead of Ciattarelli, and the race has not generated the same level of panic among Democratic strategists as the gubernatorial contest in Virginia. But both candidates are treating the race like Murphy could lose it.
In the closing stretch, Murphy, a Goldman Sachs executive who made millions on Wall Street, made appearances with both President Biden and former president Barack Obama.
Murphy’s ads portray Ciattarelli, who had a moderate image in the legislature, as a right-wing acolyte of former president Donald Trump who would transform a reliably Democratic state into Texas.
Ciattarelli has argued that New Jersey’s cost of living and government spending have made it a less desirable place to live and work. He’s also taken aim at Murphy for his support of vaccine and mask mandates.
The last Democratic governor to win a second term in New Jersey was Brendan Byrne in 1977.
Virginia braces for Election Day as polls show dead heat between McAuliffe, YoungkinReturn to menu
Candidates Glenn Youngkin (R) and Terry McAuliffe (D) crisscrossed Virginia on Monday in a final appeal to voters, seeking to energize their bases as the neck-and-neck race for governor draws to a close.
Virginians will go to the polls Tuesday to choose the commonwealth’s chief executive in a race that is drawing national attention for what it might reveal about party politics when former president Donald Trump is not on the ballot and in the first year of a Joe Biden presidency.
Virginia is one of just two states that hold statewide elections the year after a presidential contest, and the race is often viewed as a referendum on the party in the White House — and how that party might fare in the midterm congressional elections the following year.
Florida, Ohio holding special congressional electionsReturn to menu
Voters in Ohio will fill two House vacancies in special elections Tuesday, with a Democrat who focused her campaign on support for President Biden favored in one race, and a Republican who rallied with former president Donald Trump favored to win the other.
At the same time, voters in South Florida will pick nominees in a special election for another safe seat, with the Democratic candidate all but certain to join Congress next year.
Barring an upset in Ohio, none of the races will alter control of the House. All of them will test party enthusiasm and the moods of suburban voters, whom Republicans hope to win back in next year’s midterm elections.
There are 11 Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for the seat left open by the death of Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (Fla.-D) in the spring. The general election will happen in January — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) set a prolonged election, keeping Democrats’ margin in the House smaller while the seat sits empty — and whoever wins this primary will be heavily favored.
The candidates: Health-care executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Elvin Dowling, state Rep. Bobby DuBose, state Rep. Omari Hardy, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief, state Sen. Perry Thurston, former Palm Beach County commissioner Priscilla Taylor, Phil Jackson, Emmanuel Morel and Imran Siddiqui.
In Ohio, Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County Council member, narrowly won the Democratic primary in August in a special election to replace Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, and is all but certain to win the Nov. 2 election and represent the Cleveland-based 11th Congressional District. Business executive Laverne Gore is the GOP nominee for the second time in the 11th District. She lost to Fudge in 2020 by more than 60 points.
Republican Mike Carey, chair of the Ohio Coal Association, is expected to win the seat vacated by Rep. Steve Stivers (R) in the Central Ohio 15th District, which includes Columbus’s outskirts and exurbs. Stivers quit Congress in the spring to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
Carey will face state Rep. Allison Russo (D) in the district Trump won by 14 points in 2020.
How Virginia went from blue to red and back againReturn to menu
Virginia was a Democratic stronghold for more than a century until A. Linwood Holton, who died Oct. 28, won the Virginia governorship for Republicans in 1969. Holton racially integrated the state’s public schools, though the state GOP soon became more conservative.
During the 1970s, Republicans continued to gain steam and really dominate Virginia politics. The ’80s saw a resurgence from the Democrats who held the governorship from 1982 until 1994.
The intense two-party faceoffs of the 1980s flipped to favor Republicans in the 1990s. With Democratic President Bill Clinton in the White House, Republican George Allen won the 1993 governor’s race handily, as did his successor, Republican Jim Gilmore, in 1997.
Only 12 years ago, Republican Bob McDonnell won the governorship. Less than a year into Barack Obama’s presidency, McDonnell limited Democratic margins across the state, winning most counties.
In the past decade, the population of Northern Virginia continued to grow and turn deeper blue, producing huge margins for Democrats. In 2017, the region’s margins were big enough to give Democrat Ralph Northam the victory over Republican Ed Gillespie.