Weintraub said she voted against the complaint’s dismissal but would otherwise not comment on the specifics of the vote. Other people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe what is still a nonpublic matter, said the commission’s Democratic chairwoman, Shana M. Broussard, voted with her three Republican colleagues. Broussard declined to comment in advance of the public release of documents in the case, which she said would take place on Friday.