Of course, the proposals need to be approved by voters before New York can start lording its somewhat-increased ease of voting over redder states. There hasn’t been much polling on either measure, though surveys from Siena College indicated majority support in June. (Each needs only a majority of votes in order to be implemented.) Republicans have argued that the measures would make voting more complex, something that has in fact proven to be a challenge for elections officials in the state in the past. Such complaints are unlikely to carry the day in the heavily Democratic state, however.