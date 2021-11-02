They’re scrambling to work out a last-minute compromise in President Biden's economic package that would cap seniors’ out-of-pockets costs for medicine, lower the price of insulin and allow Medicare to negotiate the price of some drugs, The Post’s Dan Diamond, Tony Romm, Amy Goldstein and your host report.
But the potential deal to add drug pricing measures has yet to win the backing of key holdouts, such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) — ultimately leaving its fate still up in the air.
The talks are extremely fluid. Here’s the latest as of Monday evening:
- The compromise was coalescing around letting Medicare negotiate the prices of some drugs no longer covered under the Food and Drug Administration’s exclusivity period, which essentially protects drugmakers from generic competition, four people with knowledge of the negotiations told us.
- That means Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prices with drugmakers five years after regulatory approval for most drugs, known as small molecule drugs.
- But that number would increase to 12 years for more complex medicines, known as biologics, which treat diseases like cancers.
The flurry of activity comes as Democrats know this is their best chance to pass a drug pricing bill before the midterm elections. The in-progress deal is a far cry from last Thursday when the Biden administration excluded drug policies from a framework for the $1.75 trillion package, conceding at the time that Democrats simply didn’t have the votes.
- “There was a firestorm of reaction,” Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), said in an interview, adding the White House “was deluged with calls from the vast majority of members of the House and Senate who support price negotiation and who understand it’s one of the most supported policies in the Build Back Better plan.”
The tentative plan centers around two other main policies, yet people familiar with the plans told us some of the key details are still under negotiation.
Inflation rebates: Lawmakers are eyeing requiring drug manufacturers to pay a penalty to Medicare and commercial insurers when a drug’s price increases faster than inflation.
- But congressional aides are still hashing out which year would serve as the benchmark for inflation.
- The further back in time it goes, the greater the potential to lower drug prices.
Out-of-pocket caps: Some seniors pay thousands of dollars of their own money to cover the cost of pricey medication. That’s because there is no hard cap on out-of-pocket costs in Medicare’s voluntary prescription drug benefit.
- Democrats appear ready to change that. However, they were still haggling over how much to cap annual spending as of Monday.
- “We’re looking at [a] $2,000 [cap] to spare seniors from high drug costs as well as a monthly out-of-pocket cap that would limit their upfront costs,” Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told reporters.
Meanwhile, Wyden said Democrats are aiming to guarantee that seniors can buy insulin cheaply, adding that the government would negotiate prices for the lifesaving treatment. It’s unclear exactly what the cost would be.
But will all lawmakers get on board?
Democrats have slim majorities in Congress, giving each lawmaker outsized leverage to fight for their priorities. Sinema and Peters haven’t yet committed to the potential plan, sources told us — a frustrating point for leaders who have already trimmed down their drug pricing ambitions from more sweeping legislation House Democrats passed in 2019.
- But there was optimism Monday from one lawmaker who had raised concerns about the prior plan from House Democrats. “I think we can get there, and I am waiting for the four corners of the agreement to be written,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) told The Health 202.
Bear in mind: The Manchin effect. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has generally been on board with the drug pricing effort. But on Monday, he called on Democrats to slow down their work on advancing the $1.75 trillion economic package, thrusting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to hold a vote this week into uncertainty, our colleagues Tony, Mike DeBonis and Marianna Sotomayor report.
- “I will not support a bill that is this consequential without thoroughly understanding the impact it will have on our national debt, our economy and the American people,” Manchin said.
State scan
It's Election Day in Virginia
On the morning of the gubernatorial election, polls show a neck-and-neck race between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
Health-care issues have featured prominently in the race as the candidates sparred over coronavirus policies, and McAuliffe attempted to energize his base around abortion rights.
- But polling as of late last month suggests that these aren’t the biggest concerns for most voters. Only 9 percent of voters ranked abortion as their top issue, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll. That may be good news for Youngkin, who has largely shied away from talking about the issue.
- “A Republican trying to win votes in suburban counties is not interested in emphasizing abortion policies,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington
Voters are also less concerned about the coronavirus now than they were a month ago.
- Only 10 percent of voters in October said the coronavirus was their top concern, down from 16 percent in September. That coincides with a decline in cases nationally and in Virginia.
- On coronavirus: “The irony there of course is that while Virginia under Democratic administration is doing better than other states, voters turn to other issues. Success in this arena has not been rewarded,” Mark J. Rozell, the dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, told The Health 202.
The failure to clinch a spending bill in Washington may also hurt Democrats. While many of the provisions Democrats have been debating are broadly popular, voters are taking away an image of Democrats in disarray, since they're yet to pass a bill, Rozell told The Post.
In the courts
The Supreme Court seems willing to allow a challenge to Texas’s abortion law
A majority of Supreme Court justices seemed willing to allow a challenge by abortion providers to a new Texas law banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat has been detected but outsourcing enforcement to private citizens.
In a three-hour hearing Monday, it appeared that Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett may be open to allowing a challenge to the law, The Post's Robert Barnes reports. This comes after the court previously voted 5 to 4 not to halt the Texas antiabortion law.
- Neither of the two cases before the court confront the right to abortion directly. Instead, they take issue with the design of the Texas law. By delegating enforcement to private citizens, the authors of S.B. 8 designed the law to keep it from being stopped by federal judges before it went into effect.
Both Kavanaugh and Barrett repeatedly questioned Texas’s arguments and seemed influenced by the challengers’ argument that the law improperly thwarts judicial review.
“There’s a loophole that’s been exploited here, or used here,” Kavanaugh said to Texas Solicitor General Judd E. Stone II, suggesting it might be better to close it rather than allow Texas to use it.
In other Supreme Court news:
- The high court said it would not hear a case on the question of whether a Catholic hospital can be sued for refusing a transgender patient treatment that the hospital claimed violated its religious beliefs, Robert reports.
Coronavirus
CDC weighs in for the first time on immunity from vaccines versus prior infection
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds both infection-induced immunity and vaccine-induced immunity last at least six months — but protection from vaccines is more consistent.
- The agency released a report with little fanfare Friday. In it, researchers write that vaccination provides a “higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from COVID-19 than infection alone.” The CDC report also cites multiple studies showing that vaccination provides an antibody boost to people who have had a prior infection.
The issue of “natural immunity” has become politically fraught as some Republicans argue that President Biden’s vaccine mandates should allow exceptions for people who have been previously infected with the virus, The Post’s Lena H. Sun and Joel Achenbach report.
- For instance: Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) have introduced legislation that would require federal agencies to take into account natural immunity when forming regulations.
For most countries, the definition of full vaccination does not take into consideration prior infection. As of September, France, Germany, Italy and Spain were among the countries that recommended a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine, rather than the standard two-dose regimen, for people who had already been infected and did not have underlying conditions.
Coming soon: The White House’s long-awaited rule requiring large employers to mandate vaccines
The Biden administration’s rule requiring companies with at least 100 employees to mandate vaccines or regular testing for their employees is likely to be released this week, The Post’s Eli Rosenberg reports.
On Monday, the Labor Department announced that the White House budget office had completed its regulatory review of the contentious rule, which was drafted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under orders from the White House.
A number of Republican attorneys general have vowed to challenge the rule, although it’s not clear how effective those suits will be, given that vaccine mandates have largely held up in court.
CDC advisers will meet today to discuss the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in kids ages 5 to 11
The panel of outside experts will make recommendations for use of the vaccine in the pediatric population — a discussion that comes on the heels of FDA’s authorization of the shot Friday. Meanwhile, Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, said he expects vaccinations for children to be in full swing by Nov. 8, The Post’s Lateshia Beachum reports.
