“I understand the disappointment in the election. You might remember I was on the ballot,” he said to the 500 or so people in attendance. “But you’ve got to be willing to do your duty. And the time may come that some of you are in that position, or one like it. And I just have a feeling, based on the shining faces I’m seeing around here, you’re going to be men and women who do your duty in that time as well.”