“The Attack: Before, During and After” lays out in striking detail how many red flags went unheeded by law enforcement officials in advance of Jan. 6, the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction as his supporters lay siege to the Capitol and the fallout that is now reshaping democracy across the country.
What questions do you have about the Jan 6. attack on the Capitol? Aaron C. Davis, Amy Gardner, Rosalind S. Helderman and Philip Rucker will answer your questions on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Eastern.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Read more of The Post’s reporting:
Sign up for the Fact Checker newsletter, a weekly review of what’s true, false or in-between in politics, from The Post’s fact-checking team.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.