Windsor said that the media, in covering the race, never pinned Youngkin down on whether he agreed with Trump's waffling assessment of “Unite the Right.” But the bus stunt did not force that question either, and McAuliffe's noninvolvement in it brought a short end to a messy news cycle. The stunt epitomized McAuliffe's problem at the end of the race: Democrats wanted Republicans to have to answer for Trump and the far right, factors that dogged Ed Gillespie's 2017 campaign for governor, even when he repeatedly denounced the “Unite the Right” rally. Youngkin, who had made substantial donations to Republicans but had no real political presence before entering the race, did not court the same national media coverage that McAuliffe did; instead, he had much more success framing what was and wasn't a real issue in the race.