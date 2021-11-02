The gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia are basically all we have to work with one year after the last presidential election, and so we use them. We look to them for clues about what might lie ahead in the coming year and the midterm elections, because these two races are our best — and really only — bona fide indicator of how voters are reacting to the new presidential administration. Today, that means finding out whether Republican Glenn Youngkin can give the GOP a shot in the arm in Virginia.