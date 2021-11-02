Another potential wrinkle is a continuing effort by lawmakers to suspend a provision in 2017 tax law that put a $10,000 cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes. The provision was aimed at blue states, but repealing it would be enormously costly (and mainly favored the wealthy). One idea under discussion would be to suspend it for two years, then pay for that revenue loss by extending the SALT cap even beyond the expiration of the individual tax cuts in 2025 when it was due to disappear anyway. So the two-year relief from the SALT cap would be paid for with anticipated funds in later years from the very tax provision that lawmakers want to eliminate.