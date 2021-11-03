Even that, though, understates the uniformity of the vote. Excluding precincts where the delegate race was uncontested, the average difference in the two-party vote margin across those four contests was only 5.2 points — meaning that the best outcome for the Democrat and the best outcome for the Republican were only about 5 percentage points apart on average. Across those same precincts, the difference in votes received by Democratic or Republican candidates was, on average, about 3.2 percent of the total votes cast. So if a precinct cast 1,300 votes (which was the average in the governor’s race), the difference between the most votes cast for a Democratic candidate and the fewest cast was, on average, 42 votes.