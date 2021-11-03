Yet his decision to join the party came at the same time as its decisive shift to the right and its embrace of disparaging racial tropes on welfare, crime and other social issues. In 1994, Republicans had won back Congress; House Speaker Newt Gingrich presented his notorious “Contract With America,” which promised new prisons, more effective execution of the death penalty and a two-year lifetime limit on welfare, among other provisions. When Clinton signed the welfare reform bill that grew out of the Contract — officially titled the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act — three of his top officials at Health and Human Services resigned in protest, arguing that the law would destroy the federal safety net for the poor.