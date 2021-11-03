The race between New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli remained too close to call early Wednesday in a state that picked Joe Biden over President Donald Trump last year by 16 percentage points. In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin prevailed over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a state Biden carried by 10 percentage points.

Democrats were reeling from the party’s showing on Tuesday night in elections that could portend broader difficulties in next year’s midterms when control of Congress is at stake and affect their legislative ambitions in the meantime.

Here’s what to know: