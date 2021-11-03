Democrats were reeling from the party’s showing on Tuesday night in elections that could portend broader difficulties in next year’s midterms when control of Congress is at stake and affect their legislative ambitions in the meantime.
Here’s what to know:
Analysis: Youngkin’s win could give GOP winning blueprint for 2022Return to menu
Democrats had an inarguably bad night on Tuesday, with Republican Glenn Youngkin projected to clinch victory in competitive Virginia and Republican Jack Ciatterelli mounting an unexpectedly strong challenge to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in much bluer New Jersey. Republicans also swept the two other statewide races in Virginia, leading in the contests for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The results have already set off alarm bells in Washington and in the halls of Congress, where Democrats hold a three-vote House majority and are evenly matched with Republicans in the Senate. With President Biden’s approval rating at historic lows, the blame game has begun, with a focus on Democrats’ failure to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a massive social spending package despite the party’s total if fragile control of Washington.
Reeling Democrats see threat to House and Senate control as Republicans crack their 2020 coalitionReturn to menu
Democrats reeling from the party’s showing on Tuesday night were sharply critical of its direction and agenda — already the subject of months of infighting on Capitol Hill — concluding it threatens to devastate their efforts to hold on to the House and Senate next year much as it dragged down this year’s candidates.
In Virginia, a state that had become reliably blue in recent years, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, according to an Associated Press projection; in New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was struggling for his second term — results that suggested the scope of Democratic difficulty was national. There were also repudiations of liberal efforts in varied races, including in Minneapolis, where voters spurned an attempt to replace the police department with a comprehensive safety agency.
The circumstances in the two governor’s races all but confirmed the collapse of the coalition that propelled Democrats to power during the Donald Trump administration and Joe Biden to the presidency in 2020. In the election’s wake, there were fresh doubts in the party about Biden’s ability to push his domestic agenda across the finish line, and to repel the new attacks Republicans have opened on culture fronts, especially over schools. A new round of upheaval over the party’s priorities and strategies appeared imminent.
Youngkin’s balancing act with Trump pays off in Va. governor’s raceReturn to menu
Democrats went all-in on Donald Trump in Virginia this year — but the far more nuanced game played by the former president and his Republican allies carried the day in the commonwealth’s race for governor.
Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and Trump repeatedly spoke by phone over the course of the campaign, according to people familiar with the conversations who were not authorized to speak publicly, allowing the two men to go the length of the contest without saying negative things about each other or clashing on strategy.
Trump, who is known for his public demands of fealty, allowed Youngkin to cast himself as his own man, declining to invite Trump to campaign with him and deflecting questions about his support for Trump’s more polarizing views in an effort to make inroads in the well-heeled Northern Virginia suburbs.
In mayor’s races across the U.S., voters divided on questions of public safety, police overhaulsReturn to menu
Voters in more than a dozen cities went to the polls Tuesday to select mayors who will try to revive communities battered by a host of pandemic-era challenges, including a surge in violent crime, gutted commercial districts and soaring homelessness.
Some mayoral races, such as Seattle’s, exposed sharp ideological divisions among Democratic candidates over policing, public safety and economic inequality. Other contests, particularly in the Rust Belt, pitted older, moderate voters against younger, more liberal residents.
In several cities, voters appeared to rally around candidates who vowed to get tough on crime, despite the contentious debate around policing.
With Youngkin victorious, a post-Trump Virginia returns as a swing stateReturn to menu
For months, the political establishment predicted that Virginia’s gubernatorial race was Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s to lose.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) had won the state by nine points in 2017 and President Biden had trounced Donald Trump by 10 points last year. Those victories added grist to the prevailing perception that the commonwealth was no longer welcoming to Republicans running statewide.
Yet in the first election since Trump left Washington, Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over McAuliffe on Tuesday upended any notion that Virginia is a Democratic stronghold.