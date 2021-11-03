As the night wore on, official and amateur left-leaning pundits rationalized their loss in Virginia and the close call in New Jersey (which is still unresolved) by noting the very established histories of these races. The party that’s out of power tends to do well, after all. In fact, 11 of the past 12 Virginia governors have now come from the opposite party of the incumbent president. And even as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) nail-biter seemed to come out of nowhere, New Jersey has reflected that trend as well, and no Democratic governor there has won reelection since 1977.