Now they can tout action on drug prices after promising it to voters in 2020 – even if the "win" is smaller than they'd hoped for.
The compromise reached yesterday allows Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs for the first time. The plan delivers a defeat to the pharmaceutical industry, but it’s a far cry from the sweeping reforms Democrats originally envisioned.
The deal would:
- Let Medicare negotiate 10 drugs starting in 2023 — with prices taking effect in plan year 2025 — and up to 20 drugs by 2028
- Small-molecule drugs couldn't be negotiated until after they’ve been on the market for nine years; 12 years for more complex medicines
- Limit how much seniors pay for insulin to $35 per month
- Cap out-of-pocket spending for seniors at $2,000 annually
- Require drugmakers pay money back to the U.S. government when they increase prices more than inflation (with 2021 serving as the benchmark)
Two ways to look at it
The plan is still a win for Democrats.
Assume the deal passes as is (there is no legislative text yet). It would make good on some long-sought-after reforms to the pharmaceutical industry and Medicare. It’d also give vulnerable lawmakers, desperate for a drug pricing victory, new initiatives to tout on the campaign trail just days after it appeared drug pricing was dead before the midterms.
To forge a deal, congressional leaders had to negotiate with more moderate members pushing an even narrower vision for drug price negotiations. And to many Democrats, bucking the powerful drug industry — and its multimillion dollar lobbying machine — even to a lesser degree is a feat in its own right.
- “Fixing prescription drug prices consistently has been a top issue for Americans year after year,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a press conference yesterday, per our colleague Tony Romm. “We’ve heard this from people across the country. . . . Today, we’ve taken a massive step forward in helping alleviate that problem.”
Or the plan doesn’t go far enough.
In 2019, the House passed a sweeping drug pricing bill without losing a single Democratic vote. That legislation, known as H.R. 3, would have required the federal government to negotiate a minimum of 25 drugs a few years after passage, and then ramping up to 50 medicines in the following years.
Fast forward to 2021, where even a few of the lawmakers who voted for the legislation two years ago opposed it during a committee vote. Now, lawmakers and aides are openly admitting the legislation, particularly its negotiation measures, have been scaled back, blaming the need to get the holdouts on board given Democrats’ slim majority in Congress.
- “It is substantially better than current law, but if your starting point is H.R. 3, it looks disappointing compared to the type of revolutionary change that a lot of people were hoping for,” said Shawn Gremminger with the Purchaser Business Group on Health, which represents large employers and which quickly praised the deal’s inflation caps yesterday.
- “We are concerned that the agreement will not go far enough, fast enough. … We see today’s agreement as a positive step forward, but it falls far short of the bold reform that is needed,” Shelley Lyford, president and CEO of nonprofit West Health, said in a statement.
Messaging battle
Democrats pushing for a more far-reaching policy are coalescing around the message that something is better than nothing. They point to policies they believe can result in the greatest savings, or tangible benefits for voters, such as limiting the cost of insulin and how much seniors pay for drugs every year. And they’re already alluding to the deal as a downpayment for the future.
- “I did not — of course, as happens in negotiations — get every single thing that I fought for, and there’ll be another day to wage that fight,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who worked to salvage a deal over the weekend, said in an interview. “This is still a very, very good first step."
Coronavirus
The CDC gave the go ahead for Pfizer’s pediatric coronavirus vaccine
Starting today, millions of kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible to get a coronavirus shot after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the plan last night.
The agency’s greenlight to allow shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children comes after its advisory group voted unanimously to recommend the shots for younger children, The Post’s Lena H. Sun and Katie Shepherd report.
The advisory group’s discussion included a robust debate about the risk of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, which has been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but it ultimately concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.
- Of note: White House officials say that the vaccination campaign for kids will be in full gear by next week. That’s welcome news for the parents who have been clamoring for the vaccines.
Ask a reporter
The Post's Joel Achenbach has been reporting on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic for a while. We chatted with him about what we know – and don't know – nearly two years after the emergence of SARS-CoV-2.
In June, you wrote: There’s more “noise than signal” around the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Is that still the case?
I don’t think we’ve gotten much closer to knowing the origin of the coronavirus.
Scientists generally lean strongly toward natural zoonosis (spread from animals) because that’s what has happened so many times. But the immediate precursor to the SARS-CoV-2 strain hasn’t been found in an animal.
The lab leak theory also is short on direct evidence. It is striking that the pandemic began in Wuhan, China, where there are laboratories studying coronaviruses, but that is not evidence of causation.
The national security agencies tasked by President Biden to report on the virus’s origin came to no firm conclusion in their unclassified report.
One scientific paper this past summer identified a stunning number of wild animals, many of which could have been intermediate hosts for the virus, that had been sold in the Wuhan markets before the pandemic. Another recent paper identified relatives of SARS-CoV-2 circulating naturally in bats in northern Laos near southern China — but they lacked a key genetic feature of SARS-CoV-2.
NIH says nongovernmental organization EcoHealth Alliance may have failed to turn over data from a research experiment at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that showed lab mice becoming sick from a strain of bat coronavirus. Is that significant?
The latest EcoHealth Alliance news doesn’t tell us anything about the origin of the virus. Importantly, the viruses in question could not have been transformed into SARS-CoV-2, but it’s embarrassing for EcoHealth Alliance, to say the least and doesn’t bolster trust in the scientific enterprise. What a tangled mess.
In your interview with virologist Susan R. Weiss in June, she invoked the saying: If you hear hoofbeats, think horses. “Zoonosis is the horse, and the lab leak is the zebra,” she said. How much do people's priors impact discussions about the pandemic origins?
The horse/zebra analogy is another way of invoking Occam’s razor. Choose the simpler explanation, and you’ll usually be right. (“Simpler” is up for debate.)
Almost every scientist I’ve interviewed is fundamentally open-minded about the origin of the virus, but most lean toward natural zoonosis as the null hypothesis.
Weiss has studied coronaviruses for four decades. She knows there are thousands of these viruses circulating naturally in bats and other animals. You don’t need a scientific experiment to generate a zoonosis.
That said, some scientists have become more open to the possibility of a lab leak, perhaps an accident involving an uncharacterized coronavirus that no one knew was in the facility. Ian Lipkin of Columbia University, for example, has raised concerns about what he believes to have been inadequate biocontainment procedures at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Agency alert
The Biden administration is dramatically increasing fines for hospitals that don’t comply with a Trump-era price transparency rule.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is upping the ante for facilities declining to publicly disclose secretive rates they negotiate with insurers. Starting Jan. 1, hospitals had been required to post the information online, but many U.S. hospitals are not complying.
- Many advocates say the current penalty for noncompliance — $300 a day — isn’t enough to force the industry to comply with a measure it fiercely opposes.
- CMS finalized a rule to increase the maximum annual penalty for larger hospitals from $109,500 to over $2 million per hospital.
State scan
It’s Youngkin for governor in Virginia
Republican Glenn Youngkin won Virginia’s gubernatorial race over Terry McAuliffe (D), a victory that comes after Biden carried the state over Donald Trump by 10 points, per our colleagues Gregory S. Schneider and Laura Vozzella. The victory could serve as a warning shot to Democrats who are already expected to be on the defensive in next year’s midterm elections.
- Early exit polls show only around 14 percent of voters saying the pandemic was the issue that mattered most to them.
- Among those who did, roughly 83 percent opted for McAuliffe. An even smaller share of voters (8 percent) listed abortion as their top concern. Among those who listed it as the top issue, some 60 percent supported Youngkin.
